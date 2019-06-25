Julep

Julep Color Treat Nail Polish

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

Breakthrough oxygen technology powers this fast-drying, long-lasting nail polish to get nails healthy and more beautiful at the same time. Our proprietary 5-free, vegan-friendly formula also includes strengthening hexanal and antioxidant green coffee extract. You'll never look at nail polish the same way again. Brand Story At Julep, we celebrate Brave Pretty. Try any trend – no judgments, no fear. Our award-winning products hold our "Girlfriend's Promise": simplified, good for you, and no makeup artist required. There's no wrong way, just YOUR way