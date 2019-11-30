Betsey Johnson

Jukebox Kitsch Crossbody Bag

$108.00 $49.97

At Nordstrom Rack

Feel the nostalgia with this retro jukebox crossbody bag.The glitter detail and silhouette makes this bag an adorable accessory for your next night out or for a themed party. Single half chain strap. Top zip closure. Lined interior. Exterior features jukebox design and silver-tone hardware. Battery-operated wireless retro speaker works with wireless-enabled mobile devices to play music. Approx. 8" H x 7" W x 2" D. Approx. 27" strap drop. Imported