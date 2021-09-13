JuJu

JuJu Cloth Pads – Pure Cotton

JuJu is the premium manufacturer of reusable eco-pads in Australia. JuJu Cloth Pads have been lovingly made by hand from super soft unbleached cotton. These cloth menstrual pads are a fantastic eco-friendly alternative to conventional disposable sanitary pads and can be used for menstruation, postpartum bleeding, as a backup when using a menstrual cup or tampon, for light bladder leakage (LBL) or incontinence. JuJu reusable cloth pads and panty liners contain no fragrances, formaldehyde, dioxins or absorption agents that often cause irritation. The pads are made with a moisture-wicking top layer, absorbent padded layer and waterproof cotton PUL outer to prevent leaks. They are designed with the absorbent layer in the centre only so they sit comfortably close to the body without bunching up. JuJu cloth menstrual pads are available in both pure cotton, natural organic cotton or black organic cotton in a range of sizes, including Panty Liners, Mini, Regular, Large and Night. JuJu Pads and Liners are fastened with wings around the gusset of your underwear and have dual snaps, allowing you to adjust the size of the pad according to the size of the gusset in your underwear. JuJu Pads can be purchased as individual pads or if you would like to explore the full range of sizes, try the sample pad pack. Flow pad packs are available for light, medium or heavy flow periods and are a great way to start your cloth pad collection, while the triple pad packs are an ideal choice for boosting your pad collection. Sizes Style Size (W x L)* Suitable for Layers Liner 7 x 17.5 cm 2.7 x 7” Vaginal discharge or light spotting 1 absorbent + PUL cotton outer Mini 17.5 x 19 cm 7 x 7.5" Light flow, LBL or as backup when using a cup or tampon 4 absorbent + PUL cotton outer Regular 17.5 x 23 cm 7 x 9" Moderate flow, LBL 4 absorbent + PUL cotton outer Large 17.5 x 26.5 cm 7 x 10.5" Moderate to heavy flow, incontinence 4 absorbent + PUL cotton outer Night 17.5 x 30.5 cm 7 x 12" Heavy flow, overnight, incontinence, or as a maternity pad for postpartum bleeding a few days after birth 4 absorbent + PUL cotton outer * Handmade garment - please allow for a 1cm tolerance measurement. Pads will measure smaller after washing due to the natural shrinking of the cotton fabric. Cleaning & Care Cloth pads are easy to care for and can be hand or machine washed. View the cloth pad care instructions for a comprehensive guide on cleaning and caring for your cloth pads. Manufacture & Standards Our pure cotton pads are made in Korea from pure, ubleached, undyed cotton. Packaging JuJu Pads are packaged in recyclable, plastic-free cardboard and plant-based inks are used for printing.