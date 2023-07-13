Lancôme

Juicy Tubes Lip Gloss Duo Set ($48 Value)

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

The Adeline is one of our most flattering bridal tops. She is ivory silk with a vintage-inspired, slightly structured waist panel, a peplum hem, and soft blouson sleeves with our signature covered rouleau-button cuffs. Pair Adeline with our Joan Skirt. Still deciding? You can try this style on in store by clicking Find in Store to see where it’s available. Contact our bridal specialist, Eliza on bridal@rixo.co.uk to book an appointment.