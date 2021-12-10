Lancôme

Juicy Tubes Lip Gloss

$20.00 $16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

What it is: The original Juicy lip gloss with ultra-high shine and four hours of lasting hydration. What it does: Every press of the tube tip applicator delivers ultra-glossy shine and the perfect amount of 'sticky' texture you'll want to apply on repeat. Lips feel lusciously juicy and cushioned with hours of lasting hydration. Discover the brand's cult favorites in yummy flavors and three finishes. How to use: Swipe on alone for the original glossy shine. For visibly fuller-looking lips, layer the gloss over lipstick. - Paraben-free