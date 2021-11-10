Pattern

Juicy & Jumbo Duo

$72.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

PATTERN's Juicy & Jumbo Duo features two of their bestsellers, Hydration Shampoo and Leave-In Conditioner. Features This Juicy & Jumbo Duo Kit is packed with more to love. The jumbette sizes of two bestsellers provide you with more bounce to the ounce. Cleanse your hair with our Hydration Shampoo. Seal in moisture & define curls with our holy grail, the Leave-In Conditioner. Hydration Shampoo: Creamy, luxurious & boosted with a blend of glorious oils, our Hydration Shampoo gently lathers to cleanse your hair & scalp removing build-up without stripping away moisture. Hair is left hydrated & ready to be pampered by your favorite PATTERN conditioning products. Leave-In Conditioner: Mixed with a little bit of magic, our Leave-In Conditioner seals curls with a lasting moisture lotion packed with nutritious oils to combat dryness while also providing a soft hold for curl pattern definition. Hair is left hydrated & ready to face the world. Formulated Without Phthalates Formaldehyde SLS/SLES Parabens Cyclic Silicones Includes Hydration Shampoo (25.0 oz) Leave-In Conditioner (25.0 oz)