Shhh… no LOUD blender needed for this Juice Cleanse! It might not be packed with kale but it IS toxic-free so it’s basically just as healthy. Brush on this dusty olive for a truly unique look that will surely become your favorite green! Fun fact: both Kale AND our polishes are vegan! (Not meant for consumption. Don't be dumb) Shhh... are you in the know? We are Free AF* Directions: Roll, don't shake, before use. Shaking creates bubbles but rolling will break up and particle settlement. For best results, apply base coat, 2 coats of nail polish then finish with topcoat. Ingredients: Here Size: 0.45 fl oz / 13 ml swatch by @christinails_it