Display wild foliage cuttings and vivacious blooms as a conversation piece with the Jugs jug from Anissa Kermiche – made in England to a striking silhouette, with a hand-on-hip design that doubles up as a handle. Cult Paris-born, London-based designer Anissa Kermiche brings her signature sense of naughtiness to the world of interior décor. Her Liberté, Egalité, Femininité collection embraces the curves and swerves of the female form in all its glory, with a sensuousness and style that is sure to delight guests. Crafted in England and finished with a beautiful burgundy matte finish, this ceramic jug has an artful-yet-mischievous appeal that makes the perfect complement to a simple dining setting. Read less FEATURES Jugs jug Burgundy matte finish Made in the UK Torso design One-arm handle Designed by Anissa Kermiche Change the water regularly Wash with luke-warm water COMPOSITION & SIZE 100% Earthenware H: 28cm, W: 17cm, D: 10cm Read more ABOUT ANISSA KERMICHE Cult Paris-born, London-based designer Anissa Kermiche studied engineering and computer science for three years before taking the leap to pursue her passions and start her eponymous jewellery line in 2016. Today the designer's creations span multiple disciplines - from fine jewellery to ceramic home furnishings - with each piece capturing her signature sense of style. Taking cues from both modern art and female empowerment, her sculptural designs combine a clean, contemporary aesthetic with a deliciously mischievous edge.