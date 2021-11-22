Ecologie

Jubilee Swedish Sponge Cloths Set Of 5

What is a Jubilee Swedish Sponge Cloths Set of 5? Made from cotton and plant-based cellulose fibers, these 100% natural and compostable cloths are an established must-have in Scandinavia. They can hold 15x their weight in water making them highly absorbent. Quick-drying, you'll be amazed at how odor-free they are! Use in place of paper towels and plastic sponges. How to use the Jubilee Swedish Sponge Cloths Set of 5: Simply soak in water to soften and then use how you would a paper towel or regular sponge. Use to wipe counters, scrub dishes, clean appliances, wipe windows, polish surfaces and more! How to care for your Jubilee Swedish Sponge Cloths Set of 5: To clean, toss in the washing machine or place on the top rack of the dishwasher. Lay flat to dry. When your Swedish sponge cloth has reached the end of its lifecycle (9 months or even more!), toss in the compost.