Description Corsets are the easiest way to accentuate your curves this season and this shaped-top corset is the perfect way to channel the vibe. It's cut from a stretch crepe and features a flattering curved boned detail with proper corsetry details so you don't need a bra. It's fully lined for your comfort. It has an elasticated back and is accessorised with gold hardware. Wear yours over denim for a fresh vibe. Made from stretch crepe. Fully lined. Stretch Factor: 1/3 Designed For House Of CB Shop more Tops here Length: Approx 35cm Materials: Linen (58% Polyester, 47% Rayon, 3% Elastane) Lining (95% Polyester Fibre, 5% Elastane) Hand Wash 30 Degrees Model is 5 ft 8 and wears size XS Colour may vary due to lighting on images. The product images (without model) are closest to the true colour of the product. Item runs true to size chart and is cut to suit our size chart. Please refer to our size chart for the best fit. Do not size up or down.