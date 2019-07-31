Joyride Run Flyknit

The Nike Joyride Run Flyknit is designed to help make running feel easier and give your legs a day off. Tiny foam beads underfoot conform to your foot for cushioning that stands up to your mileage. Conforming Cushioning - Tiny foam beads are contained in 4 strategically placed pockets underneath your foot. They compress and adapt to your every step for better impact absorption and a stable feel. Snug and Secure - Flyknit is a super lightweight, breathable material that hugs your foot and keeps it in place. Synthetic material wraps from the inside of your foot to the top for a secure, conforming fit. Comfort Collar - The 1-piece foam collar gives smooth, secure cushioning. The low-cut design feels comfortable around your ankle and makes the shoe easy to take on and off. Product Details - Durable rubber is placed on the outside in high-wear zones. Raised nobs at the outsole add traction.