JOYHY

Joyhy Women’s Solid Color Classic French Style Beret

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

50% Wool, 50% Acrylic Pull On closure Lightweight beret One size fits most Diameter about 10.6 inch Women artist french hat Available in different colors to match your outfits Women classical wool blending solid color lightweight french style beret beanie hat, teens girls halloween easter party costume cap, perfect christmas gift.