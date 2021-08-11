Lulus

Joyful Red Orange Multi Stripe Tie-back Mini Dress

Lulus Exclusive! Let the Lulus Joyful Red Orange Multi Stripe Tie-Back Mini Dress brighten up your day! This cheery little woven fabric dress is ready for some sunshine with its darted, sleeveless bodice, shift-style mini skirt, and cute rounded neckline. The breezy open back is accented with a multi-striped satiny sash that can be wrapped and tied however you like! Hidden back zipper. Fully lined. Shell, Lining & Contrast: 100% Polyester. Hand Wash Cold. Do Not Bleach. Hang Or Line Dry. For Best Result Dry Clean. Imported. Style 755522