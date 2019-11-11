Fine Stationery

Joy Greeting Cards (25)

$110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Fine Stationery

FEATURES & DESCRIPTION White Envelopes Included Medium Paper Weight Printed Return Address - Additional Charge Flat Size: 7.5" x 5.625" (H x W) Font(s) Shown: Balthazar, England Hand Font Color(s) Shown: Black Liner Shown: Aqua Encourage smiles and promote joy with this playful card that features the word, “Joy” colorfully preprinted within a lime green box at the top of the card. Add your personalized text to the bottom of the card to complete the look.