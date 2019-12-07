Lula's Garden

Joy Garden (limited Edition)

Send someone in your life the gift of Joy! Our LIMITED EDITION Joy Garden is the perfect unique and memorable holiday gift for anyone who loves greenery, but can't commit to life as a full-time plant-parent! The fresh succulent garden will arrive in a beautifully crafted planter gift box - ready to display and enjoy. Box measures approximately 4.5" x 8" Contains one large size pre-planted red-head cacti plant Includes a plastic dropper for watering *If you are shipping to an area with weather below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, please consider adding a heat pack to your purchase to ensure that plants don't freeze in transit. Shipping is at your own risk. Click here to add a heat pack.