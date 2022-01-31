Lovehoney

Joy 10 Function Powerful G-spot Rabbit Vibrator

$44.99

Why wait until the weekend to have your fun? Enjoy double delights any day of the week with blended sensations that only a rabbit vibe can provide. With a slender shaft, pinpoint clit tickler and user-friendly controls, it's a perfect pick for beginners. The Joy G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator benefits from a simple 2-button interface that makes controlling its 10 powerful vibration and pulsation functions super-easy. Once you've built up your confidence, lube up the slim shaft and bunny ears to enjoy simultaneous G-spot and clitoral stimulation. Joy 10's Vital Function Stats: 3 x speeds and 7 x patterns