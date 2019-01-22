Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Mackage
Jovie Jacket
$950.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Aritzia
Featured in 1 story
How To Pack To Go Home For The Holidays
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
3.1 Phillip Lim
Cropped Leather Jacket
$1595.00
$957.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
See By Chloé
Varsity Bomber Jacket
$645.00
$451.50
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Rebecca Minkoff
Pearl Embellished Wes Moto Jacket
$800.00
from
Rebecca Minkoff
BUY
DETAILS
Theyskens’ Theory
Jiker Biker Jacket
$963.85
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Mackage
DETAILS
Mackage
Cindee Quilted Lightweight Down Jacket
$350.00
from
Mackage
BUY
DETAILS
Mackage
Mimi Parka
$590.00
$413.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Mackage
Navi-y Stretch Leather Pants
$690.00
from
Mackage
BUY
DETAILS
Mackage
Carrie Crossbody
$550.00
from
Club Monaco
BUY
More from Outerwear
DETAILS
AMI
Patchwork Jacket
$715.00
$500.50
from
Ami Alexandre Matiussi
BUY
DETAILS
The Arrivals
Niels Iii
$265.00
from
The Arrivals
BUY
DETAILS
Maje
Floral Windbreaker
$445.00
$311.50
from
Maje
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Belted Trench Coat
$149.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Fashion
Fashion
H&M’s Latest Designer Collab Is Rihanna-Approved
If H&M's collaboration with Swedish brand Eytys was its coolest so far, then its latest partnership is definitely the most glamourous. Vogue is reporting
by
Channing Hargrove
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Here Is Your First Look At Rihanna’s Fenty Clothing Line
It’s official! Rihanna launched her first luxury fashion brand with LVMH. Simply called Fenty, Bad Gal Ri Ri produced a range of ready-to-wear,
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted