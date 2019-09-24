Amazon

Journey To The Heart: Daily Meditations On The Path To Freeing Your Soul

“-Melody Beattie gives you the tools to discover the magnificence and splendor of your being.”- –-Deepak Chopra, author of -Jesus -and -Buddha -Beattie, author of -Codependent No More, -Beyond Codependency, and -Lessons of Love, writes with the same warmth, honesty, and compassion in this collection, helping readers chart a new path toward spiritual growth and renewal. Journey to the Heart will comfort and inspire us all as we begin to discover our true purpose in the world and learn to connect even more deeply with ourselves, the creative force, and the magic and mystery in the world around and within us.