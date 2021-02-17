Polartec® x Roots

Journey Stein

C$88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Roots

Description Our Women's Polartec® x Roots Journey Stein is made from recycled polyester fabric. This microfleece will keep you warm throughout the colder seasons as it comes in a looser fit, 3-snap at the front to ensure you are kept warm, and two welt pockets at the front to help store essentials during everyday errands. Roots has partnered with Polartec® on their high performance 200 series fleece, forever changing what we wear in cold weather with proven thermal technology delivering breathable performance, soft comfort, and long-lasting durability.