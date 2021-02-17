Polartec® x Roots

At Roots

Description Our Women's Polartec® x Roots Journey Pant is made in recycled polyester. This microfleece pant comes in a straight fit, easy pull-on with a nylon drawcord and a shock cord stopper at the front, and side seam pockets to help you store items on your errands. Roots has partnered with Polartec® on their high performance 200 series fleece, forever changing what we wear in cold weather with proven thermal technology delivering breathable performance, soft comfort, and long-lasting durability.