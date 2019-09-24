Simple Modern

Journey Mug With Straw & Flip Lid (10-oz.)

$15.99

This fits your -. Vacuum Insulated: Simple Modern Classic tumblers are double walled and vacuum insulated, which keeps your favorite beverage hot or cold for hours . 2 Lids Included: Straw Lid & Flip Lid - An internally threaded insulated straw lid and insulated flip lid are included with your purchase. Matte Powder Coated 18/8 Stainless Steel: Tumbler is made from premium gauge 18/8 stainless steel and is powder coated in a durable matte finish . Fits Most Cup Holders: The shape of all Journey and Classic tumblers will fit normal sized cup holders . Why Simple Modern: Our Generosity & Excellence core principles lead us to sell quality products, partner with others, and donate over 10% of profits .