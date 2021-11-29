United States
Canada Goose
Journey Leather Trekking Boots
$750.00
At mytheresa
Canada Goose's first footwear collection features shoes, like the Journey boots, that are styled for the city yet designed to withstand winter temperatures. They're made from tan leather with a water-resistant coating, and come with a foam-lined hard case for storage. upper: calf leather lining: leather sole: leather insole, rubber sole round toe lace-up Made in Italy Designer colour name: Tan comes with transport box comes with extra laces