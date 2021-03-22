JOURNEE Collection

Journee Collectioncortni D’orsay Flat – Wide Width

$65.00 $34.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details Show off chic design in versatile wide-width D'Orsay flats by Journee Collection. Premium uppers highlight the D'Orsay style with a close-cut design at the soles of each shoe. A perfect-fit elastic ensures a non-slip fit. Sizing: True to size. W=wide width - Pointed toe - d'Orsay cut - Imported Materials Man-made upper, Man-made sole Shipping & Returns Returnable within 45 days by mail or to a U.S. Nordstrom Rack store or U.S. Nordstrom store. Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, your order will be ready to ship within 3 - 5 days. May be eligible to upgrade to next business day or two-business day shipping at checkout. Store Pickup available at checkout for select items. Pickup your order at a store of your choice. This item qualifies for free shipping when you spend over $89.