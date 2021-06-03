Me-est Me

Journal

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Me-est Me

Doing inner work can be tough. The Me-est Me Journal is designed to help you reconnect with yourself in an approachable way with guided pages focused on pausing, gathering, reflecting, and exploring. Female founded. LGBTQ+ owned. Made locally in Southern California As featured in Cosmopolitan and Mother Mag. This past year has forced us to examine what we really want, what raises our energy, and what totally depletes us. With so much stripped away from our normal lives, so many of us have been able to get a little clearer on the life we want to design for ourselves. Here's hoping this workbook helps provide more self-discovery, stability, and confidence in being your version of the me-est me and building your life in a way that works best for you.