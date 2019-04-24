Joules

Sleeveless day dress in a shift silhouette. Floral print on a woven cotton and linen fabrication. Square neckline and fixed over-the-shoulder straps. Hand pockets at sides. Pull-tab and exposed zipper closure at back. Dress is lined. Straight hemline falls at knees. 90% cotton, 10% linen;Lining: 80% polyester, 20% cotton. Machine wash cold and tumble dry low. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 2. Please note that measurements may vary by size.Measurements: Length: 36 in.