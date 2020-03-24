Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Josh Wood Colour
Josh Wood Colour Shade Shot Gloss
£15.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
Josh Wood Colour Shade Shot Gloss
Need a few alternatives?
Pureology
Shine Bright Taming Serum
£26.00
£18.20
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
Pureology
Shine Bright Taming Serum
£26.00
£18.20
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
CURLS
Blueberry Bliss Reparative Leave In Conditioner
£15.50
£10.66
from
House of Beauty
BUY
CURLS
Blueberry Bliss Reparative Leave-in Conditioner
£12.49
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Josh Wood Colour
Josh Wood Colour
Blending Brush
£15.00
from
Boots
BUY
Josh Wood Colour
Permanent Colour
£10.00
from
Josh Wood Colour
BUY
More from Hair Care
dpHUE
Root Touch-up Kit
C$43.30
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Rita Hazan
Root Concealer
C$33.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Oribe
Airbrush Root Touch-up Spray
C$35.00
from
Holt Renfrew
BUY
Rita Hazan
Root Concealer Touch Up Stick
C$33.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted