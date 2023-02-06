Zinus

Josh Loveseat Sofa

$349.00 $313.94

Polyester Fabric With Foam and Fiber Cushions Polyester Fabric With Foam and Fiber Cushions THE RIGHT FIT - With its timeless, soft silhouette and easygoing neutral color scheme, this loveseat is 56 inches of pure versatility for your apartment, upstairs loft or cozy nook BUILT TO LAST - A naturally strong frame is wrapped in supportive foam cushioning and durable woven fabric; seats a maximum weight capacity of 500 lbs; seat cushions are secured to the frame and are not detachable, while the back cushions are detachable TOOL FREE ASSEMBLY - All parts and instructions are cleverly packed into one box for easy assembly in less than 20 minutes EASY CARE - Cushions are easily cleaned with a clean, damp cloth and mild detergent; cushion covers are not removable Worry-free 1-year limited warranty included The Josh Loveseat is great for filling the void that is an awkwardly positioned blank wall in your modestly sized loft, or for filling that void in your soul that yearns for some good old fashioned comfy relaxation. Whatever your intentions may be, this substantial two-seater is here for you, with its layers of foam and fiber cushioning and approachable, versatile silhouette with rounded arms. With its easy-to-clean neutral toned fabric, it can set the stage for your coziest throws or accent pillows. And the best part is, it arrives at your door only six tool-free assembly steps away from being living room ready. And it includes a worry-free one year warranty to help really take a load off. Chances are, the Josh Loveseat is the exact kind of supportive piece you’ve been looking for to help you socialize or watch TV. Or simply do nothing at all. This multifunctional number doesn’t judge.