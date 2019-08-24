Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Reformation

Josephine Dress

$218.00$130.80
At Reformation
For those plans you shouldve cancelled. This is a midi length dress with a high neck, full sleeves and a center back keyhole detail. The Josephine is fitted in the bodice with an easy fitting, a-line skirt.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Dresses From Reformation’s Sale
by Emily Ruane