Tanya Taylor

Josephina Dress

$495.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tanya Taylor

Preorder | Ships June 20th A soon-to-be signature style, Josephina was designed with an effortless day-to-night sensibility. Featuring a fitted knit bodice and a lightweight skirt, Josephina is a universally flattering silhouette for ease-of-wear. This Summer, style Josephina back to your favorite pair of sandals for an elevated daytime look, or with a strappy heel for event dressing. Product Details: • Midi length • Sweetheart neckline • Sleeveless • Unlined • On seam pockets • Bra-friendly knit bodice • Tiered skirt • Hidden size zipper Fit Details: • True to size • Vie is 5’8” and wears a size XS • Danielle is 5’9” and wears a size XL Materials & Care: • Bodice: 63% Cotton, 37% Polyester. Skirt: 83% Viscose, 17% Elite. • Dry clean only