Joseph Joseph

Joseph Joseph Compact Cutlery Organiser

£10.50

Buy Now Review It

At John Lewis

This fantastic cutlery tray works by angling and layering each compartment on top of each other, it enables you to store a full cutlery set in less than half the space of a conventional cutlery tray. Items can be placed inside either head or handle first, but the design also features handy icons for easy identification. Complete with non-slip feet on the base to stop the unit from sliding around in your drawer. Wash and dry by hand. Suitable for drawers with a minimum height of 8 cm (3¼ inches).