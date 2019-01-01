Josef Cocktail Table, Blonde Wood

$348.00 $278.40

Buy Now Review It

Josef Cocktail Table. Our light wood cocktail table is a mid-century must-have that brings natural warmth to both colorful and neutral rooms, while grooved capsule-shaped legs add a futuristic feel. Now House by Jonathan Adler introduces smart new decorative accessories, furniture, rugs, bedding and more – all designed to make living an effortless (and ever-chic) pursuit. With styles ranging from mid-century to ultra-modern, you’ll never run out of ways to wow. It’s what’s new, it’s what’s now. Now House by Jonathan Adler: Smile, you’re home.