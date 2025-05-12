JOROTO

Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

$399.99

1-year Free Replacement for all parts! Please send us messages if any questions! The current version adds fixing nut for the pedals to prevent it falling off. Solid build, weight capacity 280lbs. Fully adjustable, inseam capacity: Max 36.2" -Min 27.5" 【 Solid Build 】- The AV type frame, 35lbs chromed flywheel, 50mm thickened frame tube and updated 300lbs max user weight give this indoor cycling bike a rock solid build. 4 horizontal adjustment knobs under the front and rear stabilizer to keep the bike stable on different surfaces, the bike provides you a safe riding. 【 Whisper Quiet 】- Magnetic resistance and belt drive system create an unbelievably smooth and nearly silent ride, this bike is very suitable for indoor exercise. It will NEVER disturb the families or roommate and virtually no maintenance requested. 【 Fully Adjustable 】- The wide seat and handlebar are both 4-way adjustable to fit those users with different heights (Suitable inseam: Max 36.2" -Min 27.5"). The steel toe-caged pedals are designed with adjustable straps, it can fit for different size feet well. There is also a convenient adjustable knob, with a simple twist, you can adjust the resistance to fulfill different workout plans. 【 Safe & Convenient 】- Emergency stop brake and handlebar-adjust tube bump for safety. Multi-use holder can support the tablet, phones, water bottle, and other things. 2 transportation wheels for easy movement and digital monitor for easy tracking workout data. 【 Our Promise 】- This X2 indoor cycling bike's shipping weight is 108 lbs, itself weighs 94 lbs while its flywheel weighs 35 lbs, which is much heavier than other brands. For all JOROTO bikes, the measurement and capacity are the actual results, NOT a mendacious number! Package included installation tools. The brand new bike has 1 year FREE replacement parts! Customer support team response within 24 hours! 100% satisfied solution if any issue!