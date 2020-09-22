Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Stand Studio
Jordan Contrast-panel Leather Shirt Dress
£950.00
£570.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Matches Fashion
More from Stand Studio
Stand Studio
Megan Leather High-rise Trousers
$477.00
$238.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Stand Studio
Snake Faux Jacket
£370.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Stand Studio
Pernille Teisbaek Snake-effect Faux Leather Trench
£250.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Stand Studio
Kristen Patent Faux Leather Coat
£315.00
from
Browns
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted