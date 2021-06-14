Gucci

Jordaan Horsebit-detailed Leather Loafers

$730.00

At Net-A-Porter

Gucci's iconic 'Jordaan' loafers will work with just about anything in your wardrobe. Crafted from impeccably smooth leather, this pair has a gold horsebit embellishment, a slight heel for lift and sleek almond toe. Wear them to the office with a shirt and culottes, or with a sweater at the weekend. Shown here with: Saks Potts Coat, Acne Studios T-shirt, RE/DONE Jeans, Loewe Pouch, Kenneth Jay Lane Anklet.