Symple Stuff

Jones Street Gaming Chair

$300.00 $172.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This seating collection is where quality meets value - and now it's taking the desk chair to a whole new level. Designed in an ergonomic race car style with contoured segmented padding, a high back, and integrated headrest and lumbar support, this chair provides high-performance comfort whether used during intense gaming sessions or long workdays. The thickly padded armrests can be left down to upper body support or flipped up to allow for uninhibited movement whenever you need it. Additional features include seat height adjustment, tilt lock, and tilt tension control, and 360-degree swivel. Softhread Leather and contrasting color mesh upholstery complete the modern, high-quality look and feel. The comfort, style, and competitive price of this chair make it a perfect addition to your home or office. This chair meets or exceeds industry standards for safety and durability, and is backed by OFM limited lifetime warranty.