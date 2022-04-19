Jones Road

The Best Eyeshadow

$25.00

The Best Eyeshadow This Product Is: a pressed, powder eyeshadow with either matte or shimmer finishes Good For: all skin types Why We Love It: Jones Road The Best Eyeshadow is a smooth, pressed-powder eyeshadow that’s blendable with a velvety-soft finish. Wear it sheer, layer for added payoff, or combine with other shades for a complete look. Use your fingers or a brush for easy application. Shop The Best Eyeshadow in 15 Shades: Chic (online exclusive): a light ivory Ash: a medium grey taupe Smokey Grey (online exclusive): a neutral deep grey Dark Brown: a deep chocolate brown So Pretty (online exclusive): taupe base with sheer silver finish Cream: a light cream color Patina (online exclusive): brown-olive with sheer gold finish Penny (online exclusive): a coppery bronze with fine shimmer Best Color in the World (online exclusive): a rich charcoal Champagne (online exclusive): a peachy gold with gold sparkle Rose Gold: champagne pink with silver sparkle Copper: copper with monochromatic shimmer Peachy Nude (online exclusive): a warm peachy beige Sienna (online exclusive): warm brownish-peach with subtle silver shimmer Antique Rose (online exclusive): a cool rose pink