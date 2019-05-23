Search
Jonathan Adler Muse Blanc Candle

A crisp floral candle in a translucent porcelain vessel that glows as the candle burns. The scent? Think fresh cut flowers. And after the candle is gone? The vessel is the perfect pot for a posse of pretty posies.
