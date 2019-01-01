Skip navigation!
Attico
Jole Buckle-strap Velvet-tie Flat Sandals
$484.00
Buy Now
Review It
At MatchesFashion.com
The flat shape features a small stacked heel and buckle-fastening front strap, alongside cherry-red velvet ankle ties – a simple detail that will pull focus to the slimmest part of your leg.
Featured in 1 story
5 Fashion Week Trends You Can Buy Right Now
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Attico
Laced Velvet Flat Sandals
$535.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Yuule Yi
Petal Capture Clear Sandal Goldblue
$208.00
from
W Concept
BUY
Rebecca Minkoff
Kade Strappy Slide Sandal
$134.94
$80.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Agyness Deyn for Dr. Martens
Aggy Strap Shoe
$140.00
from
Dr. Martens
BUY
More from Attico
Attico
High-rise Cavalier Jeans
£336.00
£235.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
Attico
Mini Feather-embellished Sequined Pouch
$755.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
Attico
Bicolor Crepe And Satin Enverse Wrap Dress
$1385.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Attico
Velvet Robe Dress
£879.00
£527.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Shearling Lined Slide
$145.00
$89.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
