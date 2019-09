SheaMoisture

Jojoba Oil & Ucuuba Butter No-rinse Foam Cleanser

$11.99

Buy Now Review It

At SheaMoisture

Remove dirt and residue with SheaMoisture Jojoba Oil & Ucuuba Butter No-Rinse Foam Cleanser with Carrot Seed Oil without using water. Super-hydrating jojoba oil, soothing ucuuba butter and carrot seed oil are infused in this environmentally friendly cleanser that requires no water, yet refreshes hair and scalp.