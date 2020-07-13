Pattern

Jojoba Oil Hair Serum

Great for curlies, coilies & tight textures - when your hair & scalp need heavenly moisture.Smelling like heaven, PATTERN's Jojoba Oil Hair Serum helps to create a sacred space for your scalp. It's a super lightweight, residue-free blend of beautiful oils like Safflower Oil, Jojoba Oil, Rosehip Oil, Olive Oil & Lavender Oil, perfect to help low porosity hair remain moisturized & to reduce breaking. The serum imparts a boost of TLC & hydration that can be used on its own or cocktailed into other products as you coat your strands. It feels especially amazing massaged into the scalp to help reduce itchiness & flaking keeping your full head juicy & joyful.Check out the "Find Your PATTERN" guide