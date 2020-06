Eden BodyWorks

Jojoba Monoi Hair Oil

Product Details Benefits Over 3+ Essential Oils Corrects hair pH imbalances Adds polish to hair shaft Seals in moisture Recommended For Recommended for finishing sealant, scalp massages, locs, and protective styles. Ingredient Highlights jojOba Monoi Oil Sweet Almond Oil Lavender Extract How To Use Use daily to moisturize hair and scalp. Hold 6-12 inches from scalp for maximum coverage. Spray lightly and massage with fingers. Ingredients Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Coco Nut Oil, Tiare Flower, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Extract