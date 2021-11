Ere Perez

Jojoba Eye Pencil

$21.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

The Jojoba Eye Pencil from Ere Perez is a soft natural eyeliner. Formulated with oils including jojoba that nourishes skin and conditions lashes. Perfect practical design for easy application. Gentle on eyes. Features Soft formula Multipurpose for frame or smudge smoky look Natural finish Oil-based formula Soothing ingredients Key Ingredients Jojoba seed oil Coconut oil