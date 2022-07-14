Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Sandy Liang
Jojo Floral Print Cotton Jersey Bike Shorts
$120.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Co
Stripe Linen Blend Shorts
BUY
$238.50
$795.00
Nordstrom
YanYan
Lacee Organic Cotton Pointelle Knit Shorts
BUY
$159.00
$265.00
Nordstrom
Sandy Liang
Jojo Floral Print Cotton Jersey Bike Shorts
BUY
$120.00
Nordstrom
Free People
Makai High Waist Cutoff Shorts
BUY
$40.80
$68.00
Nordstrom
More from Sandy Liang
Sandy Liang
Cut Skirt
BUY
$395.00
Sandy Liang
Sandy Liang
Sandy Liang Lull Gingham Dress
BUY
$405.00
$675.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Sandy Liang
Short Sleeve Polo
BUY
$375.00
ThredUP
Sandy Liang
Oversized Check Cardigan
BUY
$650.00
Farfetch
More from Shorts
Co
Stripe Linen Blend Shorts
BUY
$238.50
$795.00
Nordstrom
YanYan
Lacee Organic Cotton Pointelle Knit Shorts
BUY
$159.00
$265.00
Nordstrom
Sandy Liang
Jojo Floral Print Cotton Jersey Bike Shorts
BUY
$120.00
Nordstrom
Free People
Makai High Waist Cutoff Shorts
BUY
$40.80
$68.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted