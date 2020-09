Joico

K-pak Color Therapy Luster Lock Glossing Oil

$22.50

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

With every glorious drop of Joico's K-PAK Color Therapy Luster Lock Glossing Oil, this African Manketti and Argan oil-infused "glow-getter" helps strengthen strands, boost color vibrancy, tame frizz, and gloss over dullness - without weighing fine hair down, or leaving thick strands feeling under-nourished.