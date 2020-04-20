Joico

Joico Instatint Temporary Color Shimmer Spray, Violet Opal, 1.4 Ounce

$11.43

Joico InstaTint temporary color shimmer spray comes on strong, delivering shimmering, shining, devastatingly dazzling color, before vanishing (up to three days later) with a single shampoo. Joico's commitment-free pigment technology allows you to try out all the haute hue trends of the moment- ombre, sombre, etc. - without getting too attached. The vivid shine and color will have the commitment-phobe in you smiling big-time.