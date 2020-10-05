Joico

Joico Hair Color Intensity Purple Color Butter

$20.00 $12.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

What it is: Introducing NEW Color Intensity Color Butter...brilliant, ultra-moisturizing hybrid to amp up the richness of high-beam hair color or add a pop of color to blondes who want to shake things up.What it does: Parched strands become completely quenched, gloriously glossy, and silky to the touch; that's because Color Butter strengthens weak, pre-lightened hair, restoring vital moisture levels that leave hair frizz free and amazingly responsive to styling. The possibilities are endless. Color Butter offers a rich-yet-weightless treatment that gives you the pop of a temporary color with intense conditioning benefits.What else you need to know: Formulated with Joico's state-of-the-art technology-including restorative Arginine, and powerful Bio-Advanced Peptide ComplexTM to strengthen and repair hair-Color Butter is designed to fuse fun and fashion with serious care.Product Options Available are as follows: Size : 0.68 oz - Joico Intensity Purple Color Butter Option: 6 oz - Joico Intensity Purple Color Butter