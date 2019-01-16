Jeremy Deller

John& Paul& George& Fuck Brexit T-shirt

£40.00

Buy Now Review It

At House of Voltaire

About the artist Jeremy Deller’s multi-faceted practice incorporates forms of social investigation and archival research, often celebrating British popular and vernacular culture. The artist represented Britain in the Venice Biennale in 2013 and won the Turner Prize in 2004. In 2016 Deller collaborated with Iggy Pop on a life drawing class. In 2017 he participated in Skulptur Projekte Münster. Deller is represented by The Modern Institute, Glasgow; Art Concept, Paris and Gavin Brown's enterprise, New York. Click here for further editions and special products by Jeremy Deller.