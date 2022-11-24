Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
John Lewis
John Lewis Lemon Squeezer, Yellow
£6.00
Buy Now
Review It
At John Lewis
Need a few alternatives?
Staub
Staub 5-quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven
BUY
$149.99
$514.00
Nordstrom Rack
T2
Deco Darling Teapot Small Navy
BUY
£32.00
T2
John Lewis
John Lewis Lemon Squeezer, Yellow
BUY
£6.00
John Lewis
BohemeVintageHome
Mid Century Scandinavian Style Grey Smoke Glass Coupe Glasses 1960s 1970s Set...
BUY
£120.00
Etsy
More from John Lewis
John Lewis
Tassel Cushion
BUY
£14.00
£20.00
John Lewis
John Lewis
Beauty Advent Calendar
BUY
£179.00
John Lewis
John Lewis
V-neck Knitted Vest Jumper, Cream
BUY
£25.00
John Lewis
John Lewis
Hot Chocolate Advent Calendar
BUY
£22.50
John Lewis
More from Kitchen
Staub
Staub 5-quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven
BUY
$149.99
$514.00
Nordstrom Rack
T2
Deco Darling Teapot Small Navy
BUY
£32.00
T2
John Lewis
John Lewis Lemon Squeezer, Yellow
BUY
£6.00
John Lewis
BohemeVintageHome
Mid Century Scandinavian Style Grey Smoke Glass Coupe Glasses 1960s 1970s Set...
BUY
£120.00
Etsy
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted