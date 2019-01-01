John Lewis

Product code: 45440602 Discover a selection of new and iconic beauty treats in the countdown to Christmas with our indulgent Beauty Advent Calendar. A delightful gift for beauty enthusiasts or to treat yourself, our collection of 25 full and luxury trial size products is brimming with radiant skincare heroes, makeup must-haves and beautifully scented fragrance favourites. Behind every drawer you'll find a different treat each day from our much-loved beauty brands, to ensure you're perfectly prepped and pampered for the festive season. In addition Lancôme, Elemis, AVEDA and Clarins invite you to receive a complimentary gift or service at one of their John Lewis in store counters, with Fresh offering a unique code unlocking an exclusive online gift with purchase offer. Our Beauty Buyer says: “I just cannot think of a better gift. How exciting to receive a beauty treat every day from some of the most iconic beauty brands. It’s the perfect way to try a different brand, test out some of the newest product launches from this year and discover a new routine for 2019. And when you're finished, the box can be recycled."