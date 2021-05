John Lewis

John Lewis & Partners Bamboo Picnic Patterned Tumblers

£10.00

Four colourful stripe and check-patterned tumblers made from a combination of bamboo fibre, corn powder and resin. They're light in weight yet hardwearing and ideal for parties, picnics and outdoor or casual dining. They stack together to save storage space and they're dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.